Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 4.2 %

CTSO stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 309,543 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

