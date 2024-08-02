DA Davidson Raises WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target to $68.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $54.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $715,712.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

