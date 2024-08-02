Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CEO Rainer Blair Sells 9,007 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rainer Blair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of Danaher stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.75. 3,108,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

