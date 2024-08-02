Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DHR traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,556. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.20.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,630,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

