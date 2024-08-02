Darlene Noci Sells 5,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $377,700.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NASDAQ NUVL traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 295,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,489. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.