Darlene Noci Sells 5,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $377,700.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NASDAQ NUVL traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 295,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,489. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

