Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 857,606 shares of company stock valued at $103,799,779. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $3,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 2.9 %

Datadog stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.10. 4,254,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,809. Datadog has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.88, a PEG ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.37.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

