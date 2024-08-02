Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $247-251 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.33 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.340 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $428.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

