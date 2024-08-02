Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $247-251 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.33 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.340 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 1,006,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,871. The company has a market cap of $431.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DH. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

