Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DELL opened at $114.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

