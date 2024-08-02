Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNLI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 615,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,625. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 93.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

