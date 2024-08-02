Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of DENN opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares in the company, valued at $789,187.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at $113,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

