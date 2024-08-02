Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,797. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $364.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Get Denny's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at $113,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek purchased 10,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Report on DENN

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.