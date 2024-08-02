Desjardins Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$56.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.88.

CNQ traded down C$2.52 on Friday, hitting C$45.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,314,482. The firm has a market cap of C$49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$38.90 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50. Also, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. Insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $417,729 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

