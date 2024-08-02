Desjardins Increases dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.08.

Shares of TSE:DNTL opened at C$7.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$5.27 and a 1-year high of C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.06.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

