Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $585.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.84.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $489.37. 15,338,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,362,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.52. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.1% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

