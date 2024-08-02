Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $282.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $282.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.29.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 270.96%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

