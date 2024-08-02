Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.06

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 100527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

