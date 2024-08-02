Dexterra Group (DXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.35 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$5.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$375.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

In related news, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. In other news, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Johnston bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,737 shares of company stock worth $205,740. Corporate insiders own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

DXT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

