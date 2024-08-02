Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($38.59) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.67) to GBX 3,640 ($46.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.02) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,948 ($37.92).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,625.00%.
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,663.24). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 612 shares of company stock worth $1,671,964. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
