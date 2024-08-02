Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 16.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $123.56 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.82.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.