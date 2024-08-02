Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on September 13th

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.87. 2,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,903. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $423.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.00.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 250 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.38 per share, with a total value of $34,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,574.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, insider Jo Ann Quinif acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,002.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,574.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.