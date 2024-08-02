Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on September 13th

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.87. 2,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,903. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $423.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.00.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.
