Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.