Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 6.7%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.61. 7,431,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 29,293,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 8.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

