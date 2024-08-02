Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.73

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 3273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSTL. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

