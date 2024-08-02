DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. DMC Global updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 229,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $254.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOM. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

