DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
DNP opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
