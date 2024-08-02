DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

DNP opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

