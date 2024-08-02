DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

DNP opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.