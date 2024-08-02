Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 78.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

