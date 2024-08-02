DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DV. KeyCorp cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial lowered DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $98,778 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,343,000 after buying an additional 301,011 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $73,268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.