Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.92 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.700 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE PLOW traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $27.69. 10,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $639.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.