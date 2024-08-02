Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.7 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-1.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,763. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $638.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

