Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,823,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Doximity by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 621,590 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Doximity by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,555,000 after buying an additional 301,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Doximity by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,225,707 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,572. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of DOCS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 1,126,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

