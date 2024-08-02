Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Shares Up 12.5%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 2,432,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,575,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.