DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.58.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.30. 852,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

