Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NOV by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,618,000 after buying an additional 3,946,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NOV by 779.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 858,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 761,219 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in NOV by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,122,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,437,000 after buying an additional 533,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NOV by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after buying an additional 454,665 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. NOV’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

