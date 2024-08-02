Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

