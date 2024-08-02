Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.