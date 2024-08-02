Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 87.7% per year over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 125.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE ECC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,675. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.