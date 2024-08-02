Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $108.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.07.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $101.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.