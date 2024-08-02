Eastman Chemical’s (EMN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.07.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,904,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,203,000 after purchasing an additional 168,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 168,009 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,478,000 after acquiring an additional 217,720 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

