Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $315.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Get Eaton alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $18.11 on Friday, hitting $279.77. 3,346,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton by 2,006.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 918,936 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $225,974,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.