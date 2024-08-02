Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2406 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EVSD opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

