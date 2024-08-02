eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

EBAY stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

