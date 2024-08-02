EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Stock Down 0.6 %

SATS stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 694.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 183.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

