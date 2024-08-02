Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.700 EPS.

Ecolab stock opened at $240.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.13.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

