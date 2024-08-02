Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,099 shares of company stock worth $2,680,879. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EW traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $60.50. 932,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.
