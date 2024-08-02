Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of EW opened at $61.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,099 shares of company stock worth $2,680,879. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

