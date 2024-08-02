Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EKSO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.