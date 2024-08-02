Eldorado Gold Co. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.54.

ELD opened at C$23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.33. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$267,656.98. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.12, for a total transaction of C$211,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. Insiders sold a total of 283,930 shares of company stock worth $5,652,895 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

