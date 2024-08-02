Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.30

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 336811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 533,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

