Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.95.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $148.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 15.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $281,054,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,055,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.